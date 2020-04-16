1 hour ago

The National Circles Council (NCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have presented a cash sum of GH¢ 15, 881.48 to the management of the club as part of their contribution to ease the club's financial burden.

It comes from a fund raising drive embarked on by the fans of the club when the club were banned following fan violence after Kotoko's league defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and a subsequent ban on playing behind closed doors.

This initiative was started by the Christopher Damenya led NCC in January when the club was hit with a GH¢ 20,000 fine on top of the ban of playing behind closed doors.

General Manager of the club, Yves Nana Gyimbibi Coker confirmed the receipts of an amount of GH¢ 15, 881.48 from the club's supporters.

The monies came from various Kotoko fan groups and individulas with the biggest sums coming from two Whatsapp groups Asante Kotoko Fan page who contributed GH¢ 2, 450 while Kum Apem also raised GH¢ 4,100.

Certain individuals both home and abroad also contributed a total sum of GH¢9, 331.48

It's in a bid to help the club financially from the supporters front.