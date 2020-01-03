1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko humbled the neutrals favourite Legon Cities Football Club at their own backyard at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the first Friday fixture played in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, the porcupine warriors won by 3-1 after the 'Legonites' opened the scores very early in the game.

Legon Cities attacked down the left flank of Asante Kotoko with full back Romeo Oppong one of the remnants of defunct Wa All Stars got to the end of a long pass to send in a shot across which was connected by Greek born Ghanaian Papadopoulos Panayotis to make it 1-0 inside 10 minutes as they Stadium went gay.

Kotoko could not cope went the high intensity and pressing from the Legon lads but finally settled in the game and started to ask questions of the Legon Cities defence and they were duly rewarded in the 33 rd minute when Augustine Okrah scored the equalizer.

Burkinabe import Songne Yacouba pounced on a loose ball halfway the Cities half and slipped a through pass for Augustine Okrah who lobbed the ball over Fatau Dauda to pull parity for Kotoko.

In the second half it was all Asante Kotoko as speedster Emmanuel Gyamfi scored a brace to all but kill off any fight back from the Royals.

Emmanuel Gyamfi intercepted Emmanuel Suleiman's back pass to the Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda rounded the keeper before slotting home into the left bottom corner in the 51st minute to give Kotoko the lead for the first time in the game.

@LegonCitiesFC

1 - 3

@AsanteKotoko_SC

10' Papadopolous (Legon Cities Fc) 33' Okrah (Kotoko) 51' Gyamfi (Kotoko) 60' Gyamfi (Kotoko)