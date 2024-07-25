3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to give their Adako Jachie training grounds a massive facelift with a comprehensive reconstruction of the facility.

The club announced on X, "We are delighted to announce the commencement of the transformation of Adako Jachie into a state-of-the-art training facility.

This ambitious project, fully funded by His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be executed in multiple phases. Today marks the beginning of Phase One. Stay tuned for updates as we progress in building a world-class training hub."

The project, fully funded by the club's life patron, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been dubbed the "King's Project."

Architectural drawings and artistic impressions of the new Adako Jachie training grounds have been released, showcasing a state-of-the-art facility.

Once completed, the training hub will feature a gym, medical center, various football pitches, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a cafeteria, a clubhouse, and several other amenities.