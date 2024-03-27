2 hours ago

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has revealed a crucial meeting held with the coaching staff led by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, aiming to address the club's disappointing results and slipping position in the Ghana Premier League table.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Kotoko acknowledged the concerns expressed by fans regarding the team's current form, emphasizing their dissatisfaction with the results and committing to a swift turnaround.

"While management shares the concerns of our devoted supporters regarding our current situation, we deem the results unacceptable," parts of the statement read. The IMC expressed their dedication to swiftly improving the club's fortunes.

Despite speculation surrounding Prosper Ogum's future, the authorities remain supportive, banking on him to reverse Kotoko's poor run.

"In our pursuit of this goal, various measures have been implemented, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff, without considering the dismissal of the head coach," the statement continued.

The IMC urged fans and stakeholders to maintain composure and continue supporting the club during these challenging times.

Prosper Ogum, who led Kotoko to victory in the Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/22 season, has faced challenges in his second tenure.

Despite a promising third-place finish in the first round of the current season, the team has struggled, enduring five losses in six matches in the second half. This includes four consecutive defeats, matching their worst-ever run in 14 years.

With mounting pressure from fans and stakeholders, Ogum remains determined to stage a comeback as Kotoko prepares to face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 3:00 pm, in another challenging encounter.