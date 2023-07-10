4 hours ago

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has granted a full scholarship to one of his subjects who developed a humanoid robot.

The beneficiary is one Kwame Adjei, a technical school graduate who could not complete his education due to financial challenges.

The humanoid robot could walk, speak, teach and check the temperature of people among other functions.

Kwame Adjei indicated that with the needed support, his robot can perform more functions.

The robot walked with Kwame to the Manhyia Palace where it performed a demonstration. It introduced itself to Otumfuo and stated the functions it could perform.

Kwame Adjei was offered a full scholarship to study at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi.

Otumfuo after offering Kwame the scholarship blessed and wished him well in all his endeavours.

The family of the beneficiary thanked the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom for the honour done them.

Watch the demonstration by the robot at the Otumfuo's Palace in the video below: