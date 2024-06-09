34 minutes ago

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has donated an amount of GHC500,000.00 towards the education of less-privileged Ga Dangbes.

The Asantehene made the announcement at a grand durbar held in his honour by the Ga State lead by the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II on June 9.

“I want to donate an amount of GHC500,000.00 to the Ga Education Fund to help in the education of less-privileged Ga children,” he announced through an interpreter.

The durbar forms part of activities marking a historic visit by the King of Ashanti in recent history, the first one having taken place in 1946.

Addressing the durbar, the Asantehene expressed gratitude to the Ga State for the gesture.

He used the occasion to call for unity among the peoples of the two kingdoms as well as among all chiefs in the country.

“The people of Ga and Ashanti must unite to develop our peoples. All Ga chiefs must unite behind Nii Teiko Tsuru II. Unity and development must be our focus in the interest of our children,” he said.

The Asantehene stressed that the focus of modern chieftaincy is development and not fighting to conquer new territories.

“The fight now should be for development in the interest of the future generation,” he stated.

The King of Ashanti expressed gratitude to Nii Teiko Tsuru II for the support accorded him during his 25th anniversary celebrations.

“I appreciate your presence during my 25th anniversary celebration. You showed love. This is a reciprocal gesture,” the Asantehene said.

He pledged his support for the Ga Mantse.

“I pray for guidance from the gods. My doors are open. Anytime you need advice on any subject, I am always available,” he assured.