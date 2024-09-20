2 hours ago

The Asanteman Professionals Network, an association of professionals of Asante descent, has taken on Media General’s Onua TV over its silence in what it deemed as derogatory and tribalistic comments by a guest against the person of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Association is demanding that Media General takes immediate responsibility for what it described as an unfortunate incident by publicly addressing the matter and issuing a formal apology to His Royal Majesty.

Read the full statement below.

Formal protest regarding disparaging remarks against His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu Il and the Asante People Asanteman Professionals Network (APN) wishes to express our deep displeasure and consternation regarding the recent vitriolic comments made on Onua TV by one of your guests, Afia Pokua, against His Royal Majesty. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Asantehene. Asanteman Council and peoples of Asante descent.

We find it utterly unacceptable that such derogatory and tribalistic remarks were made on a reputable media platform as Media General, which holds a significant level of responsibility for shaping public discourse. The statements by Ms. Pokua are not only an affront to the dignity of the Asantehene, the symbol of unity and authority for the Asante Kingdom, but also an unwarranted insult to the entire Asante community. Such commentary is divisive, inflammatory, and does not reflect the respect and sensitivity required when addressing matters relating to our culture, our traditions, and the revered leadership of Otumfuo Osei Tutu Il.

We demand that Media General takes immediate responsibility for this unfortunate incident by publicly addressing the matter and issuing a formal apology to His Royal Majesty, the people of Asanteman, and the wider audience who have been affected by this unfortunate broadcast. Furthermore, we expect that stringent measures will be put in place to prevent the recurrence of such disrespectful content on your platform.

Asanteman has a long and proud history, with its cultural values rooted in respect and unity. We expect Media General, as a leader in the Ghanaian media, to uphold these same principles of respect, balance, and accountability in its broadcasts.

We trust that Media General will take swift action to remedy this situation and demonstrate its commitment to professionalism, respect and upholding Ghanaian values.

We look forward to your prompt response on this matter.

