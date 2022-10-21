1 hour ago

Energy Minister and Manhyia South lawmaker, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO, has declared that the Ashanti Region (Asanteman) will forever remain electorally loyal to the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.

Addressing a crowd at the flagging off of construction for the Suame Interchange earlier this week, NAPO said it was often during the NPP’s era that the region known to be its electoral world bank gets needed development.

He stressed that Asanteman had to be forever grateful to the party for its contributions to development.

“When Nana Addo speaks, people take him on, I want to tell all of you gathered here that if you need a government that will come and help Asanteman, it is the NPP.

He touted how Kumasi, the regional capital, became known as borla city, that is a city of rubbish, after 2008 when the NDC’s John Evans Atta-Mills became president; he added that the coming into office of Akufo-Addo in 2017 saw all the refuse collected.

“We shouldn’t show ingratitude, Asantes are grateful, let us not be ungrateful. Asantes have good memories…,” he stated before adding: “it is based on this that we will continue to vote for the NPP till God descends from the heavens.

“I can say that anyone here who votes for the NDC does not mean well for Asanteman,” he added in a video clip sighted by GhanaWeb.

In a riposte to NAPO’s views which included that he was ready to teach some sense to former president John Dramani Mahama, who is the presumptive candidate of the NDC for the 2024 polls, the party asked NAPO to stay grounded and avoid using Mahama to advance his vice-presidential ambitions.

Source: Ghanaweb