1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has unreservedly apologized to the Justices of the Supreme Court and Judiciary for tarnishing their image with allegations of bribery.

The minority chief whip in parliament accused a member of the Supreme Court for attempting to bribe an NDC MP in order to vote for the NPP's Prof. Mike Ocquaye during the election for the Speaker of Parliament.

“Shamefully, a Supreme Court judge called a lady colleague telling her what they will give her, if she votes for Prof Mike Oquaye. He told her that, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for free for the next four years.

“So we [NDC] are going to look into it. We will look at the time he made those calls,” he told JoyNews’ Emefa Apawu.

According JOY NEWS, the Member of Parliament has issued an apology letter to the Chief Justice and the Judiciary which they have cited a copy.

“Based upon good counsel, I have also decided to let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public commentary on the matter which, as I have indicated was originally reported to me by a female colleague Parliamentarian,” part of a release read

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Kwasi Aning Yeboah called for the corporation of the MP as he instituted an investigations to the matter.

Responding to this call, Mr. Muntaka admitted in his press release that not specifically naming any judge “may have had the effect of scandalizing the judiciary in its entirety.”

“This unintended consequence is deeply regretted,” he added.

Again, the MP urged the general public and the media to respect his retraction and apology.

“It is my fervent prayer that the existing historic cordial relations between the legislature and the judiciary will not be affected by this incident but will continue to grow in the interest of the country,” the statement concluded.