2 hours ago

Lawyer for the eleven branch executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region, who have been sued by the Member of Parliament for the area, Muntaka Mubarak, has described the suit as baseless and without merit.

The lawyer, Emmanuel Amoah, said the defendants recently denied all allegations of defaming the Asawase MP in a press statement.

The Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak brought a lawsuit against eleven branch executives of the NDC in the constituency for defamation.

The MP is demanding GH¢10 million in damages against the defendants who are said to have published and circulated comments deemed libellous against him.

He is also seeking the Kumasi High Court to direct the defendants and other media houses that published the said defamatory remarks to retract and render an unqualified apology in a national newspaper.

But speaking to Citi News, the lawyer for the eleven branch executives—Emmanuel Amoah– said, although processes are underway to meet the plaintiff in court, he views the MP’s action as baseless.

“If he had been properly advised, he would not have taken the action he is taking. From all indications, the evidence that we have had, he took the action based on what he was told because the MP was not in the region at the time the press conference [that the alleged libellous statements] took place”.

“The whole writ is baseless and lacks any sort of merit,” lawyer Amoah added.

Source: citifmonline