3 hours ago

Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas emerged triumphant in the 2024 President’s Cup, defeating Kumasi Asante Kotoko 2-1 in a highly anticipated encounter held in honour of Ghana's President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The prestigious tournament, organized by the Ghana League Clubs Association, saw ASEC Mimosas accept an invitation to compete against Asante Kotoko in a captivating showdown at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

ASEC Mimosas seized control early in the match, with Jao finding the back of the net in the 13th minute to give his team the lead.

Their dominance continued as Arthur doubled their advantage just twelve minutes later, putting Asante Kotoko on the back foot.

Despite their best efforts, Asante Kotoko struggled to match the superior quality and determination of their Ivorian counterparts.

However, they staged a spirited comeback in the second half, seeking to overturn the deficit.

Their persistence paid off when Steven Mukwala converted a penalty in the 83rd minute, offering a glimmer of hope for Asante Kotoko.

Yet, it proved insufficient as ASEC Mimosas held on to secure a narrow 2-1 victory and clinch the coveted title in the 2024 President’s Cup.