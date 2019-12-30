52 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo with some of his minsters

Accra based Asempa FM, has put together a list of Ministers and Deputies who performed outstandingly in the year 2019.

The list which was announced on the station’s late afternoon political talk show “Ekosii Sen” looked at five benchmarks in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

The five benchmarks were sector ministry and its mandate, ministry deliverables, visibility and branding, human relations, accessibility and balance between government and party.

Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Alan John Kyeremanten, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Joe Ghartey, Dan Kwaku Botwe, Hawa Koomson among others were listed as the best performing minister in 2019.

Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Samuel Atta Akyea, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Cecilia Dapaah among others were on the other hand listed as the worst performing ministers in 2019.

Please find below the full list of the Best and Worst Performing Ministers in government

