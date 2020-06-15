4 hours ago

Hon Mensah Muller Amankwah, Assemblyman for Asenemaso Electoral Area has disclosed that the classrooms of Asenemaso Junior High Schools in the Atwima Nwabiagya South district are now being used as sex grounds by the residents of the area.

The Assemblymember said students of the school are always seen playing with the used condoms every morning before the arrival of their teachers; a situation which seems dangerous and has increased especially during this COVID-19 season.

The Assemblymember who confirmed the story in an interview said the matter had been reported to the leaders of the community, as well as the authorities but there was no positive response.

“This has made the classrooms unfavourable for teaching and learning before the lockdown of the schools,” Hon Muller told Silver News adding that some residents have also made the corridors of the school “wee” base.

“I once confronted those wee smokers but they insulted me.”

Asenemaso Junior High Schools has no fence wall, thereby making it convenient for residents to use the place for their immoral act.

Hon Muller, therefore, appealed to the Atwima Nwabiagya South district and Regional Education Directorate to help address the aforementioned challenges affecting the school before all schools reopened.

He again called on stakeholders and benevolent organisations in the educational sector to provide infrastructure for the school including toilet facility for the students.