34 minutes ago

The Government has reiterated its resolve at improving the perennial flooding challenges in Accra through the implementation of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project with funding from the World Bank.

At the third Steering Committee meeting of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project held in Accra, Chairman of the inter-ministerial committee and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said the project when completed will help improve flood risk and solid waste management while improving access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted flood-prone communities in the Greater Accra region.

“The project also seeks to improve access to basic infrastructure and services in targeted flood-prone communities and foster adaptation of the flood management infrastructure to climate change in the region”, he added.

GARID is a collaborative effort of four (4) implementing ministries, that is, the Ministry of Works and Housing; Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources; Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

“The Government believes that no Ghanaian deserves to die or lose his/her properties just because God has decided to bless us with rains. Every single life is important, and that is why we are making the right investments to find more lasting solutions to sanitation and flooding challenges in Accra,” said Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The Minister also underscored the importance of stakeholder support, especially from the public. “I am certain that the holistic approach being adopted by the GARID project in tackling the twin challenges of flooding and solid waste management will help improve sanitation and flooding situations in Accra. I, therefore, appeal to all stakeholders especially residents of Accra and affected areas to support this initiative”, he asserted.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah; Ministry for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe as well as officials from the project implementing office ministries.

Source: citifmonline.com