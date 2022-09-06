2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama in the Ashanti region, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye has on Monday, September 5, 2022, cut the sod for the construction of a community library and a school wall project for the Bantama Ahenbronum community.

The 100-seater community library which is being financed by the Bantama legislator and a group of friends will have reading rooms, ICT Hall, two (2) washrooms, office for the librarian, among others. This will be the first of its kind in the community.

The project is expected to be completed in six months and is estimated to benefit more than 2,000 students, teachers, researchers and other users in the community.

Speaking at the ceremony before the sod cutting, Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated that the facility will be a useful platform for knowledge acquisition, including ICT education for school kids in the community.

He noted that as an indigene who was born and raised in the community, the absence of a well-functioning library impacted on his studies as a kid, and therefore encouraged the kids to fully utilize the facility upon its completion.

“As a Member of Parliament, I will continue to offer my modest contribution towards the development of the constituency by providing tailor-made solutions that will meet the peculiar needs of the constituents. It is my expectation that the residents of this community, especially the young folks will take advantage of this facility when it is fully completed”, Mr. Asenso-Boakye asserted.

The Metro Director of Education, Mr. David Oppong emphasized that reading is the bedrock of development, and thanked the Member of Parliament for his commitment to the educational wellbeing of his constituents.

The Board Chairperson of the Ghana Library Authority, Dr. Helena Asamoah-Hassan pledged the support of the Authority to make the project successful.

According to Mr. Asenso-Boakye, “the project when completed will provide students with the secured and conducive learning environment and give access to relevant information an