4 hours ago

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has taken a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for making what he deems are prejudicial comments following the resignation of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

He described as scandalous, the contents of the president’s letter accepting the former minister’s resignation.

President Akufo-Addo in the letter said Cecilia Abena Dapaah was loyal and that her integrity will be established.

The former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources resigned on Saturday after she became the talk of the town because her house helps allegedly stole huge sums of foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

Speaking on the Breakfast Daily Show on Citi TV, Mensah Thompson, jabbed the President over what he deemed as a pronouncement of verdict ahead of investigations into the matter.

“When I first saw the president’s letter, the first thing I said was this is a real scandal. Cecilia Dapaah’s missing money, and all the surrounding chaos, do not come any close to this scandalous acceptance letter by the president. The letter is extremely scandalous, the president has prejudiced any form of investigation that could happen in this matter, by saying that he’s confident that any investigations could establish the minister’s innocence.”

“The president has already declared a verdict on that matter, even before any formal investigations. They are appointed by the president, the president could influence their tenure or even their operations in a lot of ways. That accolade showered on her is scandalous,” the Executive Director of ASEPA pointed out.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday afternoon and was subsequently granted bail with surety late Monday evening at approximately 10:20 p.m.

She was released after spending hours in the custody of the OSP, who had earlier conducted searches at both her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe.

The searches were related to the alleged million-dollar cash theft by housekeepers, which led to her resignation on Saturday.

Source: citifmonline