1 hour ago

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to formally probe the termination of the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) emergency power deal, which has cost Ghana a judgement debt of $170 million.

ASEPA wants the CID to formally probe some government officials including the Attorney General for what they term as “conspiracy to defraud the state and negligence”.

The Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, in a Citi News interview, said “we want the Police to investigate these government officials on two grounds. The first is a conspiracy to defraud the state to the tune of $170 million as well as criminal negligence.”

Since the ruling, the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, under whose tenure the agreement was terminated, has come out to absolve himself of any blame.

According to him, the country would have lost more from excess power generation if the agreement had remained.

For that reason, he insists that Ghana is “better off” with this judgement debt.

Former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, under whose tenure the deal was signed, has said he is ready to answer any question regarding the signing and subsequent abrogation of the agreement.

He said he is ready to face the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and subject himself to any form of investigation into the propriety of the deal.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, also indicated that processes were underway to thoroughly probe circumstances that led to the $170 million-dollar judgement debt after the cancellation of the deal.

Meanwhile, the CID has indicated that a response to ASEPA’s petition will be given in two weeks.

