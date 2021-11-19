9 minutes ago

Morocco’s ASFAR have won the third place in the maiden edition of TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, beating Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo King's 3-1 at 30 June Stadium, Cairo.

Fatima Tagnaout scored early in the 10th minute of first half to end it that way. After the break, Malabo King's was able to equalize with Carolina Martins Pereira’s goal.

In the 60th minute, Malabo’s goalkeeper made a mistake that Ghizlane Chebbak took advantage of, to score the second goal for her team. Chebbak then doubled her goal and scored the third for her team before the final whistle, to win the Woman of The Match award and end it 3-1.

What they said

Ruben Garcia - Malabo King's Coach

“In the first half, we played well. In the second half, we started making individual mistakes, and that’s the reason of the loss”.

“We performed well in the tournament generally, but we played today with many injured players. We learnt a lot from this tournament and we’ll use it for the future tournaments”.

Abdallah Haidamou - ASFAR Coach

“It was a good match. We talked with the players and agreed that now we have to at least get a medal to Morocco after we lost the chance for both gold and silver medals”.

“We hope the club’s chief gives the girls the financial prizes they deserve”.

“Ghizlane Chebbak is great in and outside of the field. She’s the beating heart of the team, and today she got what she deserved”.