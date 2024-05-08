1 hour ago

Three persons have been arrested by the Police for their involvement in a disturbance that temporarily disrupted the ongoing limited voter registration exercise at the Tepa Electoral Commission office in the Ashanti region.

The suspects, identified as Abass Abukari, George Vinor, and Abdul Karim, are currently under police custody, aiding in the ongoing investigation.

A brief statement from the police assured that peace has been restored at the registration centre.

The limited voter registration, which began on Monday, May 7, aims to enroll individuals who have recently turned 18, in preparation for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7.

However, the exercise has encountered various challenges, including network issues and disruptions from certain individuals.