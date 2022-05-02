None of the new Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency executives in Ashaiman were able to retain their positions as fresh faces toppled them during the executive elections.
In what appears to be a call for a clean sheet ahead of the 2024 elections, delegates demonstrated their disappointment in the old executives as they failed to renew their mandate.
Rather, Mr. Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku who is an estate developer was given the opportunity to champion the new breed of executives who were voted in as their chairman.
Earlier, he rallied the support of delegates promising a rebranded party in the area with the enthusiasm to win the Ashaiman seat for the NPP as well as making the party vibrant and attractive to floating voters.
See the full list of new constituency executives and their corresponding votes below;
Chairman
Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku….774
1st Vice Chairman
Ahmed Ibrahim Saani….512
2nd Vice Chairman
Harriet Quansah….563
Secretary
Joseph Amano Otoo……814
Assistant Secretary
Salahu Deen Abubakar…..588
Treasurer
Francis Anyinatoe Bernard ………871
Organizer
KWASI DANSO…… 764
Women Organizer
Evelyn Aikins…..907
Youth Organizer
Foster Nana Kwadwo Bampo….519
Nasara
Alidu Salisu…..795
Comments