2 hours ago

The race for a strategic investor to partner with the Government of Ghana for the establishment of a home-based carrier has ended, sources close to the aviation industry has learnt.

Ashanti Airlines has, however, been chosen as a strategic partner.

According to AviationGhana, Ashanti Airlines, which already has an Air Carrier License (ACL) is almost nearing completion of its Air Operator Certificate, a certificate authorizing an operator to carry out specified commercial air transport operations to enable it to start operations by the close of this year.

The company has therefore started scouting the market for potential employees.

Ashanti Airlines is proudly owned by Ghanaian business mogul and founder of Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his business partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Ashanti Airlines is backed by the Despite Group and the Special Investments. Both are indigenous companies with interest in Media, Banking, Food, Beverages, Drinking Water and Real Estate.

Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010 following the demise of Ghana Airways in 2004.

Attempts to establish a new home-based carrier led to the signing of MoUs with Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir respectively with no clear outcome.

AviationGhana in January reported that Ashanti Airlines has already made presentations to the Committee established by the Minister for Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, to vet all proposals seeking to partner government for the establishment of a home-based carrier.