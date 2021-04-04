3 hours ago

Some contract workers of the Electoral Commission in the Ashanti Region are calling on the commission to expedite action on the payment of monies owed them.

The workers were contracted by the Electoral Commission in December 2020 to assist in conducting the 2020 general elections.

According to them, per their contract, they were to be paid by the end of December 2020 but that has not seen the light of day.

They say all efforts to get the Electoral Commission to pay them their allowances have proven futile.

One of the contract workers who spoke to Citi News said, “before December 7, we went for training, we applied and some of us were called, others were not. They said after one month and latest by the end of December we were going to get our salaries. After we finished, they asked us to fill the forms, and on some occasions they called us to come to the office to confirm our bank account details among others. We thought by February it [allowance] will come but to date, we have not been paid.”

Some of those recruited as temporary staff to help in the 2020 elections served as presiding officers, verification officers, name list reference officers, COVID ambassadors and ballot issuers.

There has also been complaints from some recruits in the Oti region over the non-payment of their allowances.

Those affected say they are disappointed in the silence of the EC on the issue.

Source: citifmonline.com