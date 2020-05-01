2 hours ago

President of Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has reportedly named a five-member management team to steer affairs of the club.

These development comes following the resignation of former Chief Executive officer Mr. Fredrick Acheampong last month.

The five-member management team will be led by Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, the son of the President of the Obuasi based club.

Former BA United Chief Executive Officer and a former aspiring Central Regional Football Association, Roy Arthur is reportedly part of the five-member team as a Sporting Director.

Mr. Seth Agyemang and Gibrine Musa have also been named the administrative manager and Operation director respectively.

The decision to announce a new management team for the Obuasi based club comes following the resignation of Mr. Frederick Acheampong.

Below is the full list of the Ashgold Management team

1. Chief Executive Officer — Emmanuel Frimpong

2. Administrative Manager — Seth Boakye Agyemang

3. Sporting Director — Roy Arthur

4. Operation Director — Gibrine Musa (Zamba)

5. Secretary/Media Officer — Daniel Bioh