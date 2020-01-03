1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Sport Authority has called on the Ashanti Regional Police Command to commence investigation on the bizarre incident that happened at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

In a press statement released by the Authority on Monday, the body called on the culprit of the incidence that marred the Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea to be duly penalized.

The statement states that they have already issued warning to visiting fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before the start of the season to desist from hooliganism, and are ready to take punitive actions on those who will be identified in yesterday’s unacceptable incident.

They therefore call on the police to expedite action so as to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.