3 hours ago

The Police in the Ashanti Region have commenced investigations into the butchering of a toddler, allegedly, by the son of a landlord.

Reports indicate that the suspect killed the toddler after he had an altercation with the child’s father, who is a tenant in their house.

The incident happened at Adankwame within the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, 5th May 2023.

The suspect, who has only been identified as Emmanuel, also inflicted machete wounds on the deceased’s father and sister who are battling for their lives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Janet Owusuwaa, mother of the toddler told Citi News.

“My husband left for work in the morning and returned home in the evening between 4pm and 5pm. My son ran to hug his father to welcome him. It was around that time that our landlord’s son who was wielding a machete confronted my husband. He butchered my son and my husband. He also attacked my daughter who attempted to save my son. We then had to run away. All three persons have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The toddler who is one year and four months old has however died,”

Source: citifmonline