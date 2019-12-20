2 hours ago

A total of 334 persons lost their lives through road crashes in Ashanti Region between January and November 2019, according to the regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

The figure is part of the total reported road crashes for the period, which stood at 2,911.

This indicates a significant surge in road crashes as compared to the 2018 figure of 2,454 cases recorded.

“This is quite worrying to stakeholders in the motor traffic sector as well as policy-makers given the fact that the most productive Ghanaian workforce is being lost,” Superintendent Emmanuel Adu-Boahen, the Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, stated.

And blamed lives lost through the crashes on carelessness and indiscipline on the roads.

He was addressing a meeting of drivers, transport owners, the media, police and members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Kumasi.

The programme, held on the theme: “Save a Life,” was jointly organised by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and MTTD to educate participants on risk factors responsible for road crashes in the country.

It was also intended to update participants’ knowledge on motor traffic rules and regulation as the Christmas festivities inched closer to ensure safety on the road and also check driver indiscipline.

Road accidents have devastating effects on the economy as many deaths and most victims maimed, usually fall within the productive labour force, which Supt. Adu-Boahen, said road fatality ought to be dealt with.

Statistics from the NRSA shows that Ghana loses about 1.7 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is over $230 million, through road crashes every year, besides the loss of lives.

Consequently, Supt. Adu-Boahen said the Regional MTTD was working with road safety campaigners to keep drivers on their toes.

He added that 95 percent, of all accidents, occurred as a result of human error and indiscipline.

The Ashanti Regional NRSA Planning Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Acheampong Parry, said the Authority would continue to educate the public on road safety issues to enhance sanity on the roads.