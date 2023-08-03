1 hour ago

Students at some Colleges of Education in the Ashanti Region have begun leaving campuses for their houses following the strike by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

However, those who are still on campus tell Citi News that they are stranded as a result of the development.

The students who are supposed to write exams within this period are worried that the strike will have an adverse effect on them if it is not addressed as early as possible, as the academic calendar could be affected.

The students have thus reiterated calls for the government to address the concerns of their teachers.

“I can say the strike is really affecting us. The level 3 students are left with about two weeks to write their exams. Even our seniors who are in levels 200 and 400 are waiting for us to vacate so that they can occupy the space for them to write their semester exams. But we are stranded here, just roaming and visiting town. We have been having our own discussions.”

“Nothing is going on, even some of our books have not been given to us. We need the lecturers, so we are pleading with the government to come to our aid,” said one of the students, Paulina Oduro.

Another student also complained, “Actually, the strike is affecting us, especially the level 400 and 100 students. Most of the level 300 students have gone home. This strike has affected their studies, and some have to go to the classrooms to have their own discussions.”

Source: citifmonline