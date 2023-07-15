3 hours ago

The bodies of two male adults have been recovered after they were trapped in an illegal mining pit at Odumase near Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Earlier reports indicated that three miners were trapped, but fortunately, one of them managed to escape while the remaining two lost their lives in the incident.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Municipality have confirmed that the pit caved in while the illegal miners were inside, searching for gold deposits.

To recover the bodies, the NADMO officers had to enlist the assistance of an excavator operator and local community members. With their combined efforts, the bodies were successfully retrieved from the mining pit.

Jones Osei Asamoah, the Asante Akim Central Municipal NADMO Director, stated that the bodies have been transferred to the morgue for further examination and identification.

Source: citifmonline