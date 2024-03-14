2 hours ago

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, an aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has warned Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia about the selection of his running mate for the 2024 elections.

Asiedu who doubles as the host of Wontumi TV’s Morning show, cautioned that choosing a particular candidate could jeopardize the peace and unity within the NPP fraternity in the region.

He emphasized that the unnamed candidate has been a divisive figure, particularly affecting the relationship dynamics involving Wontumi and some party members.

According to him, because of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, the relationship between Wontumi and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen the flagbearer of the Movement for Change has deteriorated significantly.

"Alan never had a problem with John Kumah, but he refused to greet Wontumi during the funeral. Look at the kind of beautiful relationship he had with Kennedy Agyapong... because of Dr. Bawumia's campaign, now the relationship has broken down, and Wontumi's days are numbered.

"I am saying that the very day that particular person's name is mentioned as the running mate, there will be no peace in this region.

“…so, there are a lot of issues. I have made my decision that, among all the potential names listed as running mates, there is one particular individual I don't support because I think he is not a good choice.

"If you do your research, politically, religiously, and morally, he is the least to be considered,” he said on his Wontumi Morning show.

Some prominent members of the NPP have emerged as potential running mates to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

They are Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency and Minister of Education; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency and Minister for Energy and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

Credit: Ghanaweb