The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah wants the New Kejetia Market to be closed down for days until a thorough assessment of Wednesday evening’s fire incident is done.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the scene on Thursday morning, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah indicated that about 50 shops were affected as almost all items in them were completely destroyed.

He also called for a committee to be set up to probe circumstances that led to the escalation of the fire outbreak.

Among other things, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah wants the committee to “establish why the sprinkler did not switch on automatically when the fire started and why the smoke detectors did not work effectively.”

Source: citifmonline