1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Frederick Acheampong has ended his brief stay with the miners.

The experienced football administrator will step down from his role as the clubs CEO on 30th April 2020.

Frederick Acheampong has been the subject of fan criticism over his numerous roles thereby getting very little time for Ashgold.

He has also been accused in the past for employing a lot of foreigners or persons who are not from Obuasi in running the club.

The veteran Sports Journalist has been in charge of the miners the past two years helping the club to the Caf Confederations Cup.

His resignation remains a mystery as there was no hint whatsoever and no reason has been given as his President Dr Kwaku Frimpong who has a fractious relationship with the club's fans is still at post.

Fred Achie has numerous commitments as he works with Kessben FM/TV and is an assistant General Coordinator for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a member of the GFA Executive Council.