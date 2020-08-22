3 hours ago

Ashantigold's goalkeeper Frank Boateng is getting closer to joining South African side Black Leopards FC.

The player wants to be a part of the massive clear out that is currently underway at the miners with his contract set to expire in the coming weeks.

Boateng, 26, is unwilling to extend his stay with the miners as he looks to chase greener pastures in South Africa as goalkeepers rarely get contracts abroad.

The South African club is poised to wrap up a deal for the shot stopper but they face competition from a yet to be identified Nigerian club.

He has been the no 1 goalkeeper for Obuasi Ashantigold and has produced some eye catching performances and is not surprised he is been chased by clubs on the continent.

Frank Boateng played 14 games for the miners in the 2019/2020 league season keeping 10 clean sheets before the coronavirus pandemic forced the annulment of the league.