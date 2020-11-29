5 hours ago

It was a frustrating afternoon for Ashantigold in their CAF Confederations Cup preliminary game against Salitas FC of Burkina Faso at the Len Clay Stadium.

The miners huffed and puffed all afternoon but could not break the resolute Salitas rearguard as the spoils were shared in a goalless game.

Ashgold created openings to have taken the lead but the chances that came their way was wasted most especially in the second half of the game.

The miners fielded a nearly unchanged aside apart from Empem Dacosta who replaced Michael Enu in the team that drew 2-2 with Hearts of Oak while Salitas missed three players namely Sami Hien, Ibrahim Barry and captain Youssouf Barro who tested positive for COVID-19.

Salitas nearly opened the scores of the game in the first half as a fierce free kick from Daniel Ouedraogo required a smart save from Robert Dabuo to keep the scores at 0-0.

The Burkinabe side also struck the the post on the 40th minute with a header from Eliass Dianda while the miners who dominated the game for long spells in the second half had chances of their own.

There were attempts from David Abagna and Hans Kwofie but they all could not find the net as the miners had to settle for a 0-0 scoreline ahead of the second leg next week.