AshantiGold and Inter Allies are in deep waters as they face possible demotion to the lower leagues if they are found culpable for match fixing.

The Ghana Football Association has launched an investigation into allegations of match fixing in their match day 34 game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The two clubs and players involved are being investigated by the GFA who have extended an invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Football Association.

AshGold pummeled Inter Allies who were already relegated by 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The miners and Inter Allies could be demoted to the fourth tier league if after investigations they are found culpable for engaging in match fixing of any sort.

Ashgold finished 9th in the league while Inter Allies have already been relegated after a woeful season.

A similar incident happened in 2007 when Nania FC and Okwahu United were seeking promotion to the Premier League and face Great Mariners FC and Tudu Mighty Jets respectively.

All four teams were demoted to the fourth division after they were found guilty of match-fixing.

Nania and Mariners were level on points in their group and needed to win their final matches to qualify for the country's top league.

Abedi Pele's Nania FC beat Okwawu United 31-0 while Great Mariners triumphed 28-0 over Mighty Jets in league games played earlier this year.

However, upon successful appeals, the four clubs maintained their second-tier status but severed one season bans.