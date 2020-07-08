1 hour ago

Obuasi Ashantigold have stolen a march on regional rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko by pipping them to the signing of exciting Bechem United winger Yaw Anorl.

The porcupine warriors have been interested in the winger for some time now but have been slow in getting their man as Ashantigold beat Kotoko to the winger’s capture.

According to Kumasi FM, the miners have secured the services of Asante Kotoko target,Yaw Arnol on a 3 years deal for GHC30,000.

The former Bechem United winger signed for the miners on Tuesday 8th July,2020.

The player together with his agent and CEO of Bechem United, Prof Nana Kwasi Darling, signed as witnesses for the transfer of the winger at the office of club president Dr Kwaku Frimpong in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Yaw Arnol will spend the next three years with the miners.

The speedy winger helped Bechem United to MTN FA Cup triumph some years ago before embarking on a sojourn to Spain where he played for lower tier sides.