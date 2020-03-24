6 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold have set an exorbitant transfer fee of $20,000 for their midfielder Latif Anabila .

Local media reports have linked Kumasi Asante Kotoko with the capture of the star midfielder as coach Maxwell Konadu has a liken for the player.

According to Kumasi based Fox Fm, Ashantigold have set a transfer fee of $20,000 for their midfield dynamo.

It is an open secret that Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is an admirer of he central midfielder ans worked with him during his time as coach of the Black Stars B.

Kotoko are looking to bolster their squad as the second transfer window has been opened despite the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The player in a radio interview last week admitted that he is flattered with links to Kumasi Asante Kotoko and will not hesitate to cross carpet to Kumasi from Obuasi.