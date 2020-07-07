1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obuasi Ashantigold, Emmanuel Frimpong has revealed that the club have parted ways with UK based kit firm Pokoo which was secured by their previous CEO Frederick Acheampong.

Pokoo has been kit sponsors for the Obuasi based club since 2018 but that partnership has been abrogated.

He says that club have instead signed a new kit sponsorship deal with Igimel but stopped short in providing the fine details of the deal.

"Ashgold needed a better deal to help the club that's why we went in for Igimel sportswear

I will not disclose the details of the contract to the public but Igimel will provide what is need when it comes to football kiting" he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

According to Frimpong If the club goes far in the CAF Confederations Cup, their new sponsors will reward them with some financial package.

" If we are able to reach the semi-final and the finals Igimel will give the club $200,000" he added