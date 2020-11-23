4 hours ago

AshantiGold Sporting Club are in for a challenge as head coach Milovan Cirkovic has named his squad to face Hearts of Oak on Tuesday.

Twenty players made trip to the nation's capital for their second week encounter with the Phobians, who will are opening their league with one outstanding match.

AshantiGold play as visitors to the Phobians in week two of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

In all two goalkeepers, seven defenders, nine midfielders and two strikers made the trip to Accra for the Hearts of Oak encounter.

GOALKEEPERS:

Bailou Mohammed,

Robert Dabuo

DEFENDERS:

Kwadwo Amoakoh,

Micheal Ennu,

Richard Osei Agyemang,

Roland Amouzou,

Abdul Bashiru,

Empem Dacosta,

Frank Akoto

MIDFIELDERS:

Amos Addai,

Jacob Asiedu Apau,

Amos Kofi Nkrumah,

David Abagna,

Eric Esso,

Yaw Anorl,

Appiah Macarthty,

Evans Obeng,

Stephen Owusu Banahene

STRIKERS:

Hans Kwofie,

Mark Agyekum