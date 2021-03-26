14 minutes ago

AshantiGold Sporting Club have announced the signing of French manager Romain Folz as the club's Head Coach, replacing Serbian coach Milovan Cirkovic.

The Miners recently parted ways with Cirkovic and were in search of a new coach. Cirkovic left the club due to health reasons after being off the pitch for close to two weeks.

However, Ashantigold management have settled on appointing former Bechem United coach Romain Folz who was recently coaching French side Chamois Niortais FC, who comes with his rich experience in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners have been in difficulty thus far this season, and will be banging their hopes on the young Frenchman to regain momentum and do good in the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Romain Folz, after great performances in the truncated season, earned himself the nickname “The Boss” from the Bechem United FC fans. He was credited for the good results and high-quality football played by the Hunters last year, and is expected to arrive in Ghana within the next few days to start his mission with the Obuasi-based club.

The gaffer, whose name has been linked to top clubs (especially in Africa and Asia) within the past months, is rumored to have accepted the offer from the Miners, and this would represent a big signing for the Len Clay stadium hosts.

AshantiGold board of directors have been very impressed by Folz during the game against Bechem United last season, where the Hunters beat the Miners 0-1 in Obuasi, with Coach Folz executing a tactical masterclass to secure the win.

With the next games scheduled to be played on the first weekend of April, the GPL just got even more attractive. Let’s just say that, ‘The Boss” is back.

AshantiGold is currently placed 10th on the league table with 22 points.