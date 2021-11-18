2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC have released ticket prizes for their crunch fixture against defending Ghana Premier League champion Accra Hearts of Oak in their match day four tie.

The miners will on Sunday host Hearts of Oak at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a must win tie.

The two sides have struggled enormously this season with Hearts of Oak yet to win a single match after three games drawing all their matches while Ashgold have drawn one lost one and won one.

AshGold have since sacked their head coach Ernest Thompson Quartey after just three matches with Brazilian trainer Ricardo Da Rocha set to serve in the interim.

The miners will be charging 20 Ghana cedis for both popular stand and centre line, 30 cedis for VIP Wings and 50 Ghana cedis for the main VIP.

Both sides will do all they can to get all the three points as they position on the league log has been grim looking.