4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC have made changes to members of the club's management.

The club not too long ago appointed Emmanuel Frimpong son of the President of the club as it Chief Executive Officer.

Some persons were named as part of a management team but it appears some changes has been done to the initial appointments.

Three new persons have been introduced as new management members namely Seth Boakye Agyemang, Daniel Bioh, and Eric Karikari

Seth Boakye Agyemang will be the new marketing manager for the Obuasi based side while who was initially named as the communications manager has now switched to administrative manager Daniel Bioh with Eric Karikari now the new communication manager.

Aside that a communications team has been formed by the club and has been divided into northern and southern sector.