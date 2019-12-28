1 hour ago

AshantiGold parted ways with Brazilian trainer Ricardo Da Rocha last Friday and have swiftly brought in Turkish trainer, Kasim Gökylidiz as his replacement.

The Turkish will soon be announced as the new coach for Obuasi AshantiGold ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 season.

Gökyildiz has vast experience in the lower ranks of German football having handled teams like DFB-Stützpunkt, VfL 1907 Neustadt, Turk Speyer, TSG Pfeddersheim and TV Kallstadt between 1999 and 2009.

He also holds a UEFA License A making him a shoe in for any Ghana Premier League side as he meets the needed certification required by the Club Licensing Board of the GFA.

The 54 year old trainer has been youth team coach at several Turkish sides including Cukurova Belediyespor from 2016 to 2017 with his last team being Adana Kiremithanespor in the Turkish amateur leagues.

Kasim Gökylidiz has already touched down in Obuasi and watched his new team's training at the Len Clay Stadium on Friday but it remains unclear whether he will oversee the teams league opener against Olympics.