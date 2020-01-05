43 minutes ago

Ashantigold SC clashed with Kumasi King Faisal at the Baba Yara sports stadium on Sunday afternoon.

To many, this was a game which had all the ingredients of an intriguing derby, albeit the history surrounding it.

Unsurprisingly, both teams started the game with a more protective approach. Ashantigold however seemed to be the most dominant side at the early stages of the game. Occasional shots from Shafiu Mumuni, coupled with series of take-ons by youngster Emmanuel Owusu and Mark Agyekum ensured Ashantigold kept incessant pressure on the host in the first half of the game.

After returning from a barren first half, both teams resulted to a more offensive approach, with King Faisal, ably led by Usman Ibrahim initiating series of counter breaks in the first quarter of the second half. Ashantigold remained the most dominant in terms of possession and openings but with nothing to show for.

In a pressurized mood, Alexander Osei handled the ball outside his box. This would result in a free kick for Ashantigold and a red card to the goal keeper. King Faisal’s woes deepened as Yussif Mubarik made no mistake to convert the free kick, giving the Miners a lead at the 71st minute.

Coach Yakubu Mambo maintained Ashantigold’s lead with the introduction of David Abagna and Stephen Owusu Banahene for Emmanuel Owusu and Amos Addai.

It was all settled as Ashantigold secured victory over King Faisal for the first time in many years at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.

The Miners will rest on Monday and resume training on Tuesday afternoon at the Ofori Stadium.