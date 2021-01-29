3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will lock horns with Ashantigold in a crunch Regional derby at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The miners will miss their mercurial midfielder Appiah McCarthy for the game against Kotoko after suffering a ligament injury against Legon Cities last Friday.

Appiah McCarthy has since been sidelined for about eight weeks after and will miss the crunch fixture but believes the rest of the squad can overcome Kotoko as they have lost a game since Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over the club.

The free kick expert who is a creative hub in the central midfield and also from dead ball situations.

“I’m confident that any player that will be assigned to play my role can do and do it better. I think the fans should expect the three points come Sunday”

“I believe the three points will remain at Obuasi because since our President, Dr Kwaku Frimpong took over the club, Kotoko have not recorded any win in Obuasi and we hoping to maintain that record. Those of us who will be in action will support them in prayers” he concluded.

Ashantigold will host Kotoko on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium at 3pm with Kotoko 5th on the league log while the miners are 13th on the table.