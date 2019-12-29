1 hour ago

AshantiGold SC captian Shafiu Mumuni is eyeing the coveted Ghana Premier League goalking accolade even before a ball is kicked.

The striker has seen a meteoric rise in the year 2019 mainly due to his terrific form in front of goal earning him a maiden call up to the Black Stars squad although he was an unused substitute.

According to the striker he dreams of delivering a title to Ashgold and is also eyeing the golden boot accolade.

"The preparation is very good and everyone is determined and waiting for the league"

"As a striker you will have to make sure that you aim for the goal king and also help your team win a trophy" he told Tv3.

Shafiu Mumuni was captain of the Black Stars B at the Wafu Nations Cup and was crowned top scorer for the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations with four goals.

Mumuni's tally included the hat-trick in the semi-final win against Ivory Coast.

The AshantiGold captain became the first player in the history of the tournament to score three goals in one match.