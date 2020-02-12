2 hours ago

Ghana Football Association has revoked the provisional license issued to AshantiGold head coach Kasim Gokyildiz due to doubts over the authenticity of his UEFA A coaching licence.

A statement issued by the GFA says it cannot validate the authenticity of the coache's certificate, after checks done with the German and Turkish FAs.

Gökyildiz joined Ashgold in December last year, replacing Brazilian coach Ricardo da Rocha who parted ways with the Miners after a short stint.

The 54-year-old was said to be a UEFA License A holder, making him eligible to lead any side in the Ghanaian top-flight as per the regulations of the Club Licensing.

There were however issues over his certificate, which led to the issuance of a provisional license for him to begin work in the country, the FA said.

The Ghana FA will also delete the name of the Miners head coach from the competition management concerning the issue of his UEFA license A certificate.

Gokyildiz may not be able to lead AshantiGold against Kotoko when the Porcupines welcome the Miners in matchday week 10 at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Gökyildiz has handled German clubs like DFB-Stützpunkt, VfL 1907 Neustadt, Turk Speyer, TSG Pfeddersheim and TV Kallstadt between 1999 and 2009.

He has also been youth coach of Turkish side Cukurova Belediyespor from 2016 to 2017.

Gökyildiz's last team he coached was Adana Kiremithanespor in the Turkish amateur leagues

Below is the release: