1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Obuasi AshantiGold have announced the appointment of assistant coach and new goalkeepers trainer Alejandro Manu Rodriguez Lazaro.

The Spaniard arrived in Ghana on Friday and the club have confirmed the appointment of their new assistant coach.

Ashantigold appointed Frenchman Romain Folz as their new coach last month after the exit of Serbian trainer Milovan Cirkovic due to health concerns.

The 29 year old trainer was recommended to the club by head coach Romian Folz as the pair have worked together in the past.

The duo worked together at American side West Virginia United in the 2017/2018 season in the USL League Two.

With his appointment it remains unclear the future of current assistant coach Thomas Duah who has been holding the fort since the departure of Cirkovic.

With 18 matches into the season, the Obuasi-based club currently occupies the 11th position after amassing just 23 points.

The Spaniard will have to wait before he can begin work as the club must apply for his work permit.