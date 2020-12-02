2 hours ago

Ghanaian club AshantiGold SC have departed the country to neighboring Burkina Faso ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup preliminary second leg tie with Salitas FC.

The Obuasi based club left Ghana with a contingent made up of twenty players, a seven-member technical team as well as seven club officials.

Below is the list of players:

AshantiGold were held to a goalless draw at home to Salitas in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Nigerian Referee, Abubakar Abdullahi has been appointed by CAF to officiate the match and he will be assisted by Efosa Celestine Igudia and Abdulmajeed Olaide with Joseph Odey Ogabor as the fourth official.

The game, scheduled for Saturday December 5, will take place at the Stade DU 4 AOUT in Ouagadougou.