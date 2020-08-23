1 hour ago

Assistant coach of Obuasi Ashantigold, Thomas Duah says the absence of creative player Emmanuel Osei Baffour will have little effect on the team as they prepare for next season.

Osei Baffour i among a raft of players who were deemed not good enough for the team and were cut loose by the miners.

The five players who were released are Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Benedict Wobenu, Musah Mohammed, Akwasi Nti and Stephen Owusu Banahene

Emmanuel Osei Baffour re-signed for the club for his second spell from Karela United.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, assistant coach of the side Thomas Duah says the coach has someone better than the tricky winger.

"The head coach have someone better than Emmanuel Osei Baffour that's why he let him go."

He however confirmed that talks for Aduana's Yahaya Mohammed has not stalled as they are still locked in negotiations with the player and the club.

"We are still in talks with Yahaya Mohammed"

"In every team you need experience and leader on the pitch that's why we went for Yahaya Mohammed."

"If we are letting Akaminko, Akwasi Nti, Osei Baffour, Stephen Owusu Banahen go then you should expect better players than them" he added.