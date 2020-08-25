46 minutes ago

There is the case of another Brazilian heading to Ashantigold FC but often times the case of Brazilian players heading to Ghana has been anything but a success.

Kotoko tried but it ended in tears while Ashgold have had their fair share of supposed Brazilian players.

Joe Silva, 20, is reportedly a youth product of Brazilian club Vasco da Gama is interesting Obuasi Ashantigold who have cleared a chunk of their playing squad and needs rebuilding.

Per Kumasi based Sports Journalist Richmond Opoku Afriyie the attacking midfielder is close to signing for the miners.

The miners are in need of bolstering their squad ahead of the CAF Champions league as they have released a lot of their players.

Ashgold is keen on signing the Brazilian youngster but the club is waiting for the go ahead from their coach.